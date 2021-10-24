Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 12,667 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,511,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

