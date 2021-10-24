Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $431,484.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 42,274,577 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

