BlueMar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises about 3.3% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $315.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.44. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $316.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

