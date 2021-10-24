BlueMar Capital Management LLC Sells 87,202 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,202 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties comprises about 6.9% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.