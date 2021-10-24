Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.