48,734 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $240,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 633.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $321.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.74.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

