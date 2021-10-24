Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NYSE NUS opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

