Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $481.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $485.03. The company has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

