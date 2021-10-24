Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,078 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.