The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 994.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

