Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,264,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518 in the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

