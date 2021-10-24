Greenline Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 0.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

Shares of AEM opened at $57.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

