iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Holdings Increased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,755 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 325,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.