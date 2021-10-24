$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

