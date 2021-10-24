Greenline Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

