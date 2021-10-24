Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Purchased by VGI Partners Ltd

VGI Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International makes up 7.1% of VGI Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $90,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $16,291,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XM opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a PE ratio of -65.61. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

