Greenline Partners LLC Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.17 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.