VGI Partners Ltd Buys 49,930 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

VGI Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,930 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.1% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. VGI Partners Ltd owned about 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $137.79 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

In other news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.