Greenline Partners LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 405.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $235.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

