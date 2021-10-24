S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

