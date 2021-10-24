State Street Corp Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,794,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $232.76 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $234.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

