State Street Corp Purchases 33,671 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,652,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $168.38 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

