GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

VEU opened at $63.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

