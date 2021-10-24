GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Moderna by 156.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 273.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 347.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 172.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,250 shares of company stock worth $135,238,655. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $326.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.26 and its 200-day moving average is $279.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

