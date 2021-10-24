State Street Corp Buys 385,181 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.59% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $1,893,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.