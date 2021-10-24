Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

