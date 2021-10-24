Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $50.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.