Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $103.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.30 million to $104.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $406.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,636 shares of company stock valued at $56,045,161. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

