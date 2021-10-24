Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $175.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.