Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,286,937. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.26.

Shares of ZM opened at $277.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $553.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

