Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 8,500 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

