Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 115,500 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $20,932,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $33,372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCW. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

