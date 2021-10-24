Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $263,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

