Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Metropolitan Bank worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

