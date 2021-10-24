Slate Path Capital LP Sells 65,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Slate Path Capital LP lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 0.4% of Slate Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:CLF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.