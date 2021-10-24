Marsico Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76,277 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 3.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $140,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 65.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $55,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $686.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $692.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.58.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.