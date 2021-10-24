Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $62,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $556.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average is $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.