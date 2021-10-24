Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 10,551 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $278.34 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.19 and its 200-day moving average is $315.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.