Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Spirit Airlines worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

SAVE stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

