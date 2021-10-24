New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Sells 126,581 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,581 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

