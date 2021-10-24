Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 114,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $16.35 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

