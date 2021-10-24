26,499 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 29.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

