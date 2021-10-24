Glen Point Capital LLP Buys New Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000. Bloom Energy comprises about 10.1% of Glen Point Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $20.19 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

