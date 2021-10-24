Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FPAC opened at $10.16 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

