Maven Securities LTD Increases Stock Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.42% of Vine Energy worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,610,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VEI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

