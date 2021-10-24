Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,773,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 202,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

CMCSA opened at $54.22 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

