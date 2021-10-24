$246.40 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post sales of $246.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $248.70 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $203.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,381,284. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

