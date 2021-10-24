Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Devery has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Devery has a market cap of $204,960.25 and $6,204.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00204374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

