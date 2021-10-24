APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $26.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

APA stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

