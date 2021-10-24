Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $665,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

